China and Chile Forge Fresh Fruit Transshipment Pact
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-12-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 07:26 IST
- Country:
- China
China and Chile have formalized a memorandum of understanding focused on the transshipment of fresh fruits from Chile via third-party countries, according to China's customs authority.
The agreement, announced on Wednesday, is expected to streamline trade practices and improve the efficiency of fruit exports between the two nations.
Moreover, officials from both countries have reiterated their commitment to expanding cooperation in the areas of inspection and quarantine, emphasizing the importance of such measures for the agricultural trade sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
