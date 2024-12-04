Bihar Police Arrests Alleged Threatener in Pappu Yadav Case
Bihar Police arrested Ram Babu Yadav, a former associate of Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, accused of threatening the MP by posing as a henchman of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The arrest revealed that he was allegedly paid to make the threats. Investigations continue into the matter.
Bihar Police have apprehended Ram Babu Yadav, identified as a former associate of MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, for allegedly making threats against the legislator. According to reports, Yadav posed as a henchman of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during a video call to the MP.
He allegedly demanded an apology from Pappu Yadav in relation to a post that threatened to dismantle Bishnoi's criminal network. The arrest was made at Yadav's residence in the Bhojpur district, as confirmed by Purnea SP Kartikeya K Sharma.
During preliminary investigations, police uncovered that Ram Babu Yadav, a former member of the Jan Adhikar Party, acted on behalf of individuals linked to the MP himself. Officials continue to probe the case, seeking to substantiate the accused's confessions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
