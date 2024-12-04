Tension Escalates: Taiwan's Defiant U.S. Visit Prompts Chinese Outcry

China's military threats against Taiwan following the island President Lai Ching-te's U.S. visit are escalating tensions between the two sides. Taiwan's top China policymaker warned on Wednesday that these threats would only deepen the divide.

During his stopover in Hawaii, Lai dismissed Beijing's sovereignty claims and emphasized the importance of international engagement. Meanwhile, China is reportedly preparing new military exercises around Taiwan in response to Lai's visits, accusing him of seeking independence with U.S. support.

This development comes amid a broader increase in Chinese military activities near Taiwan, including recent joint exercises with Russia. Taiwan's officials have urged the international community to take China's military drills seriously, citing a potential rise in regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)