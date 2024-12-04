Left Menu

South China Sea Standoff: New Tensions Erupt

The latest maritime confrontation between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea has underscored the ongoing territorial dispute. China's baseline claims over the Scarborough Shoal have caused friction, with claims of provocative actions from both sides, threatening regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing maritime dispute between China and the Philippines escalated on Wednesday following conflicting reports of a confrontation near the Scarborough Shoal, a contested area in the South China Sea. Both nations have offered differing accounts of the incident, highlighting a renewed flashpoint in their long-standing territorial argument.

The Chinese Coast Guard alleged that four Philippine vessels made unauthorized attempts to enter waters that China claims as its own, resulting in the deployment of "control measures" by China's patrol units. Chinese officials accused the Philippines of ignoring warnings and endangering the security of one of their coast guard vessels.

Conversely, the Philippine Coast Guard reported aggressive maneuvers by Chinese forces during a routine patrol, which included a water cannon attack and dangerous maneuvering against Philippine ships. This latest incident is part of a broader regional tension, as China expands its territorial claims over nearly the entire South China Sea, stirring anger among neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

