Australia's Bold Social Media Ban: Protecting Youth or Stifling Free Speech?

Australia has taken a significant step in safeguarding its youth by approving a new law that bars individuals under the age of 16 from using social media platforms. This controversial bill aims to shield the young from the myriad dangers associated with online platforms, experts believe.

The law imposes strict penalties on companies like TikTok and Facebook, with substantial fines for non-compliance. This bold move is being closely watched globally as countries grapple with how best to protect children while balancing free expression.

However, criticisms abound. Detractors argue that such measures may curb free speech and fail to address privacy concerns. As platforms seek ways to implement age verification without compromising user anonymity, the world watches to see how Australia's ambitious experiment unfolds.

