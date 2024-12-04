Kejriwal Slams Centre: Triple Murder Sparks Law and Order Debate in Delhi

A tragic incident has ignited a political storm in the national capital. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a severe critique of the BJP-led central government following the shocking murder of three family members in Neb Sarai.

Kejriwal, alongside current Chief Minister Atishi, accused the Centre of failing in its law and order responsibilities, as violent crimes continue to make headlines in Delhi. This incident has amplified concerns over public safety, especially in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.

The AAP is leveraging this issue to challenge the Centre's security oversight, highlighting the need for enhanced measures to protect Delhiites.

