Russia's Watchful Eye: Concerns Over South Korean Political Turmoil

Russia is closely monitoring the political upheaval in South Korea, where President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly declared martial law, sparking a crisis. Moscow's growing relationship with North Korea adds complexity, as Western nations express concerns over North Korean troop involvement in Russia's region amid the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of South Korea's political tumult, Russia has voiced its concerns, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's temporary declaration of martial law.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed Moscow's attentive stance, as it strengthens ties with North Korea amid Western apprehensions. South Korean lawmakers have moved to impeach President Yoon, escalating the crisis in the region.

Adding to the tension, Russia's relationship with North Korea is under scrutiny. Allegations have surfaced claiming North Korean troop deployment in Russia's Kursk region, a charge Moscow hasn't addressed directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

