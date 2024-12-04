Russia's Watchful Eye: Concerns Over South Korean Political Turmoil

In the wake of South Korea's political tumult, Russia has voiced its concerns, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's temporary declaration of martial law.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed Moscow's attentive stance, as it strengthens ties with North Korea amid Western apprehensions. South Korean lawmakers have moved to impeach President Yoon, escalating the crisis in the region.

Adding to the tension, Russia's relationship with North Korea is under scrutiny. Allegations have surfaced claiming North Korean troop deployment in Russia's Kursk region, a charge Moscow hasn't addressed directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)