South Korea's Night of Political Chaos: Martial Law and Public Outcry

Seoul, the bustling capital of South Korea, witnessed an unprecedented night of political upheaval as President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, only to revoke it hours later. The sudden announcement shook the nation, with stocks tumbling and the currency hitting a multi-year low as worried citizens woke to news reminiscent of a bygone era.

In Seoul's commercial heart, Gwanghwamun, residents expressed disbelief and fear. Gang He-Soo, a local, described waking up to chaos and confusion, unable to sleep until martial law was lifted. The dramatic scenes were heightened as soldiers stormed into the parliament, leading helicopters to circle ominously above, creating a sense of unease among the populace.

The abrupt political move sparked immediate protests, with thousands descending on the National Assembly to challenge Yoon's decision. Panic buying ensued as citizens rushed to stock up on essentials. Despite a normal morning routine resuming, demands for Yoon's resignation echoed across the city, with major unions pledging to strike until the president steps down.

(With inputs from agencies.)