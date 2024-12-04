Currencies in Turmoil: Political Moves Shake Global Markets
Global currencies experienced volatility amid political developments. The euro held steady before a no-confidence vote in France, while Australia's dollar hit a low due to economic slowdown. South Korea’s won rebounded after a political crisis, and the yen weakened on Bank of Japan rate concerns.
In a period of heightened political tension, currencies across the globe are displaying significant volatility. The euro remains stable as a pivotal no-confidence vote looms in France, posing uncertainties for Prime Minister Michel Barnier's coalition.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar has plummeted to a four-month low following poor economic growth data, prompting analysts to predict a potential rate cut next April. Similarly, South Korea's won has shown some recovery after an initial plunge due to a controversial political maneuver.
In Japan, the yen's value has weakened amidst speculation about the Bank of Japan's interest rate policy. Market watchers are awaiting key economic data from the U.S. to gauge the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
