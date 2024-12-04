A Green Path to Redemption: Court Orders Tree Planting as Apology

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has set a remarkable example by directing Rahul Sahu to plant 50 indigenous trees, granting him reprieve in a criminal contempt case. This decision underscores an innovative approach to justice and environmental responsibility.

The court bench, involving Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf, mandated on December 2, that Sahu plant the trees in Sambalgarh, Morena district. These trees, reaching at least 4 feet in height, are to be planted under the supervision of the Sub Divisional Officer (Forest), Sambalgarh.

Sahu, who had posted inappropriate content on social media regarding court proceedings, expressed regret over his actions. His earnest apology and willingness to carry out community service led the court to opt for this alternative resolution to the contempt charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)