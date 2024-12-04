Left Menu

Delhi Police Pursues Fresh Arrest for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

The Delhi Police seeks to rearrest AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a new case related to organized crimes following the expiration of his custody in an extortion case. A court is hearing multiple pleas concerning Balyan, including bail and judicial custody applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has intensified its legal actions by seeking a fresh arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a newly lodged case concerning organized crime activities.

This move comes after Balyan's custody ended in an ongoing extortion case, necessitating his production in court.

The police have filed an application before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal for Balyan's rearrest under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), as arguments unfold regarding his bail and judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

