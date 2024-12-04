Delhi Police Pursues Fresh Arrest for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

The Delhi Police has intensified its legal actions by seeking a fresh arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a newly lodged case concerning organized crime activities.

This move comes after Balyan's custody ended in an ongoing extortion case, necessitating his production in court.

The police have filed an application before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal for Balyan's rearrest under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), as arguments unfold regarding his bail and judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)