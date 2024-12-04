Left Menu

Biden's African Railway Ambitions: A U.S.-China Tussle

President Joe Biden visits Angola to promote a U.S.-backed railway project connecting Congo's mineral reserves to the West. With a $550-million U.S. loan, the project aims to refurbish a railway through Angola to Congo, raising geopolitical tensions with China and impacting U.S.-Africa relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:48 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden made a significant stop in Lobito, Angola, highlighting an ambitious American-backed railway project aimed at rerouting Congolese minerals to Western markets. This $550-million loan-funded railway refurbishment seeks to enhance the existing route, showcasing U.S. engagement in African infrastructure development.

However, the project's second phase raises eyebrows as it contemplates expanding the corridor through Tanzania, potentially creating an alternative way East towards China. This move has sparked debate, especially with an impending change in U.S. leadership as Donald Trump prepares to take office, possibly taking a tougher stance against China.

The initiative's scope includes also $600 million in U.S. financial commitments for solar, mineral, and telecommunications projects, reflecting Biden administration's bid to cement ties with Africa. Yet, analysts note Biden's tenure saw diminished U.S. influence in Africa, as rivals such as China consolidated their presence.

