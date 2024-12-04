Left Menu

Court Criticizes Both Sides in Islamabad Protest Dispute

A Pakistani high court criticized both the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party over protests that paralyzed Islamabad in November. The protest, led by PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ended in a crackdown. The court questioned the actions and decisions of both parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a major judicial intervention, a Pakistani high court on Wednesday reproached both the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party over a protest that disrupted Islamabad in late November, ending in clashes.

Imran Khan, the incarcerated former prime minister, had incited the protest, demanding the PTI's electoral mandate be reinstated and detained party members released. Labeling the 26th Amendment a step toward dictatorship, Khan called for nationwide demonstrations.

The Islamabad High Court condemned the unrest as unlawful, challenging both the government and PTI for their missteps, urging comprehensive reports on the incident, and emphasizing the necessity of protecting citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

