Fatal Grudge: Stabbing in Delhi's Bankner Village

A 22-year-old man, Sumit, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend Uttam to death in Delhi. The incident occurred after an argument escalated during a drinking session. Eyewitnesses reported that Sumit chased Uttam through a market, repeatedly stabbing him. Sumit was later apprehended in Meerut.

A 22-year-old man, identified as Sumit, has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his friend, Uttam, in the outer north region of Delhi, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The attack occurred Monday morning in Bankner village's market area, where Sumit allegedly pursued Uttam with a knife, according to police sources. Eyewitnesses recounted the gruesome scene, noting that the victim was stabbed multiple times in the neck and face.

Sources say that the altercation was sparked by an argument the previous night during a drinking session, which led Sumit to seek revenge. After Uttam reportedly threw a liquor bottle at him, Sumit acquired a knife and committed the act of violence. Further investigations are ongoing, police confirmed.

