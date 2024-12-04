Left Menu

Extended Inquiry: Unraveling Manipur's Ethnic Violence

The Centre has granted an extension to a Commission of Inquiry investigating the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has resulted in at least 258 deaths. Led by former Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, the commission aims to uncover the causes, spread, and response to the violence since May 2023.

Updated: 04-12-2024 16:54 IST
  • India

The Centre has further extended the deadline to May 20, 2025, for a Commission of Inquiry to deliver its report on the Manipur violence that has claimed 258 lives to date. This extension comes in light of the ongoing challenges in understanding the complex dynamics of the unrest.

Headed by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, the commission, which includes retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, was originally tasked with completing its investigation by November 2023. The panel's mandate includes examining the root causes and spread of the violence that broke out on May 3, 2023.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the inquiry will assess any administrative lapses and gather complaints from affected residents. Ethnic tensions between Imphal Valley's Meiteis and hill-based Kuki-Zo groups have persisted, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and prompting calls for thorough investigation.

