Extended Inquiry: Unraveling Manipur's Ethnic Violence

The Centre has further extended the deadline to May 20, 2025, for a Commission of Inquiry to deliver its report on the Manipur violence that has claimed 258 lives to date. This extension comes in light of the ongoing challenges in understanding the complex dynamics of the unrest.

Headed by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, the commission, which includes retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, was originally tasked with completing its investigation by November 2023. The panel's mandate includes examining the root causes and spread of the violence that broke out on May 3, 2023.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the inquiry will assess any administrative lapses and gather complaints from affected residents. Ethnic tensions between Imphal Valley's Meiteis and hill-based Kuki-Zo groups have persisted, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and prompting calls for thorough investigation.

