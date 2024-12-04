Germany Strengthens Cybersecurity Amid Rising Sabotage Threats

Germany is actively working to bolster its defenses against the growing threat of sabotage, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated on Wednesday.

Significant cybersecurity threats are predominantly emerging from Russia and China, Scholz warned, underscoring the urgent need for heightened national resilience and preparedness.

The Chancellor emphasized the importance of strategic planning and robust security measures to safeguard the nation's infrastructure in the face of these challenges.

