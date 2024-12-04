Left Menu

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Granted Bail Amidst Organised Crime Allegations

Delhi Police arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case of alleged organised crime. A Delhi court granted him bail in a separate extortion case, requiring a bond of Rs 50,000. The court dismissed an application by police under MCOCA, indicating Balyan's continued vulnerability to arrest.

Updated: 04-12-2024 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an alleged organised crime case. Despite his arrest, a Delhi court granted Balyan bail in a separate matter concerning alleged extortion.

The court's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Paras Dalal, provided relief to the legislator on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with equivalent surety.

The judge rejected a police application under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), describing it as "not maintainable" and acknowledging Balyan's vulnerability to further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

