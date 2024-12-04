AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Granted Bail Amidst Organised Crime Allegations

Delhi Police have apprehended AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an alleged organised crime case. Despite his arrest, a Delhi court granted Balyan bail in a separate matter concerning alleged extortion.

The court's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Paras Dalal, provided relief to the legislator on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with equivalent surety.

The judge rejected a police application under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), describing it as "not maintainable" and acknowledging Balyan's vulnerability to further legal action.

