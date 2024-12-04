AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Granted Bail Amidst Organised Crime Allegations
Delhi Police arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case of alleged organised crime. A Delhi court granted him bail in a separate extortion case, requiring a bond of Rs 50,000. The court dismissed an application by police under MCOCA, indicating Balyan's continued vulnerability to arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have apprehended AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an alleged organised crime case. Despite his arrest, a Delhi court granted Balyan bail in a separate matter concerning alleged extortion.
The court's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Paras Dalal, provided relief to the legislator on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with equivalent surety.
The judge rejected a police application under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), describing it as "not maintainable" and acknowledging Balyan's vulnerability to further legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Naresh Balyan
- Delhi Police
- organised crime
- MCOCA
- extortion
- arrest
- bail
- court
- judicial custody
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rapid Arrest: Udhampur Police Nab Murder Suspect Within 12 Hours
Chinese National Arrested in Major Delhi Cyber Fraud
Money Laundering Crackdown: Arrests in Illegal Mining Case
Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Infiltration in Chitradurga
Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in India for Illegal Infiltration and Fake Documentation