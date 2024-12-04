Left Menu

India Empowers Global Governance Through Capacity-Building Initiatives

India has hosted over 4,500 international civil servants from 32 countries for a mid-career capacity-building program on public policy and governance between 2014 and 2024. This initiative, facilitated by the National Centre for Good Governance, educates on India's best practices and aims to enhance global governance standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:11 IST
India has become a hub for capacity-building in public policy and governance, attracting over 4,500 international civil servants from 32 countries between 2014 and 2024. This initiative, as reported to the Lok Sabha, aims to share India's governance models globally.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh highlighted that the program, conducted by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), focuses on innovative practices and governance strategies. This initiative is part of a strategic effort to enable the dissemination and replication of India's successful governance models in other countries.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, under the Ministry of Personnel, has signed Memorandums of Understanding with nations like the UK, France, and Singapore to further promote public administration and governance reforms, emphasizing India's role in shaping global governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

