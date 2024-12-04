Debate Ignites Over Boilers Bill 2024: Balancing Safety and State Rights

In a heated session in Rajya Sabha, opposition members raised significant concerns regarding the Boilers Bill 2024, which seeks to replace the century-old Boilers Act of 1923. They argued that the Bill is not aligned with modern-day environmental, safety, and security needs, and could impair state rights.

NCP's Fauzia Khan cited the Bhopal Gas Tragedy's 40th anniversary, emphasizing the need for rigorous legislation concerning boilers' inspections and quality checks. Criticism also targeted the enabling of third-party audits, alleging oversight of environmental and renewable energy considerations, especially given recent policy relaxations.

On the contrary, BJP members advocated for the Bill, portraying it as a step towards improved business safety standards, pollution control, and transparency. They stressed the introduction of novel technology like smart meters, asserting that the legislation will streamline processes while ensuring workers' safety.

