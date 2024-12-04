Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Boilers Bill 2024: Balancing Safety and State Rights

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha express concerns over the Boilers Bill 2024, citing environmental deficits and state rights infringement. They argue that the Bill lacks stringent penalties and overlooks renewable energy integration, potentially compromising safety and sustainability. Proponents highlight enhanced technology and safety standards.

Updated: 04-12-2024 19:24 IST
In a heated session in Rajya Sabha, opposition members raised significant concerns regarding the Boilers Bill 2024, which seeks to replace the century-old Boilers Act of 1923. They argued that the Bill is not aligned with modern-day environmental, safety, and security needs, and could impair state rights.

NCP's Fauzia Khan cited the Bhopal Gas Tragedy's 40th anniversary, emphasizing the need for rigorous legislation concerning boilers' inspections and quality checks. Criticism also targeted the enabling of third-party audits, alleging oversight of environmental and renewable energy considerations, especially given recent policy relaxations.

On the contrary, BJP members advocated for the Bill, portraying it as a step towards improved business safety standards, pollution control, and transparency. They stressed the introduction of novel technology like smart meters, asserting that the legislation will streamline processes while ensuring workers' safety.

