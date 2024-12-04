Bravery at the Golden Temple: How an ASI Foiled a Dangerous Plot

An alert Assistant Sub-Inspector with Punjab Police demonstrated remarkable bravery on Wednesday by preventing a potential assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar.

ASI Jasbir Singh, stationed near Badal, who was in a wheelchair due to a leg injury, reacted instantly when he noticed Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist, attempting to draw a weapon. Singh's swift intervention ensued as he tackled Chaura, redirecting the firearm's discharge harmlessly into the temple's entrance wall.

The scene unfolded amidst media presence covering Badal's penance related to previous governance issues. Rapid response from additional security personnel ensured Chaura was disarmed, while Punjab authorities, including Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, commended the ASI's courage and timely action.

(With inputs from agencies.)