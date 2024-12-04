Left Menu

Bravery at the Golden Temple: How an ASI Foiled a Dangerous Plot

An alert Punjab Police ASI thwarted an assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal. The incident occurred outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where ASI Jasbir Singh's quick action prevented a former terrorist from firing a gun at Badal, ensuring the senior leader's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:06 IST
Bravery at the Golden Temple: How an ASI Foiled a Dangerous Plot
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

An alert Assistant Sub-Inspector with Punjab Police demonstrated remarkable bravery on Wednesday by preventing a potential assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar.

ASI Jasbir Singh, stationed near Badal, who was in a wheelchair due to a leg injury, reacted instantly when he noticed Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist, attempting to draw a weapon. Singh's swift intervention ensued as he tackled Chaura, redirecting the firearm's discharge harmlessly into the temple's entrance wall.

The scene unfolded amidst media presence covering Badal's penance related to previous governance issues. Rapid response from additional security personnel ensured Chaura was disarmed, while Punjab authorities, including Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, commended the ASI's courage and timely action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024