A New Chapter: Justice Manmohan's Supreme Court Ascension

Justice Manmohan bid adieu to the Delhi High Court as he prepares to join the Supreme Court. His farewell reflected decades of dedicated service in the judiciary, emphasizing empathy and compassion in delivering justice.

Known for landmark rulings, Justice Manmohan's tenure included overseeing civic issues, championing educational rights during the pandemic, and tackling contentious legal battles.

His journey to the apex court marks the continuation of a legacy focused on public trust in the legal system. Inspired by personal experiences, Manmohan's emphasis remains on understanding human stories behind legal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)