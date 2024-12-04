Corruption Unveiled: Sanjeev Hans and Gulab Yadav's Alleged Money-Laundering Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused IAS officer Sanjeev Hans of engaging in corrupt practices, generating proceeds of crime during his tenure with the Bihar government and central deputations. Allegedly assisted by former RJD MLC Gulab Yadav, Hans is said to have funneled illicit money into various assets.

In the investigation, the ED conducted a series of raids across cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Nagpur, targeting properties linked to Hans and his associates. Among those searched were individuals involved in real estate and the service sector, believed to be complicit in laundering activities.

The agency claims that shares worth Rs 60 crore were found in demat accounts related to Hans's close associates, along with 70 bank accounts used for money-laundering activities. These findings form part of a broader corruption case initiated from an FIR by Bihar's Special Vigilance Unit.

