Left Menu

Corruption Unveiled: Sanjeev Hans and Gulab Yadav's Alleged Money-Laundering Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused IAS officer Sanjeev Hans of generating proceeds of crime through corrupt practices during government postings. Assisted by former RJD MLC Gulab Yadav, the money laundering scheme involved multiple associates and significant financial assets. Several locations were raided, uncovering evidence of this criminal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:26 IST
Corruption Unveiled: Sanjeev Hans and Gulab Yadav's Alleged Money-Laundering Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused IAS officer Sanjeev Hans of engaging in corrupt practices, generating proceeds of crime during his tenure with the Bihar government and central deputations. Allegedly assisted by former RJD MLC Gulab Yadav, Hans is said to have funneled illicit money into various assets.

In the investigation, the ED conducted a series of raids across cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Nagpur, targeting properties linked to Hans and his associates. Among those searched were individuals involved in real estate and the service sector, believed to be complicit in laundering activities.

The agency claims that shares worth Rs 60 crore were found in demat accounts related to Hans's close associates, along with 70 bank accounts used for money-laundering activities. These findings form part of a broader corruption case initiated from an FIR by Bihar's Special Vigilance Unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024