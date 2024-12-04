Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Rs 117 Crore Cyber Fraud Network

The CBI conducted raids at 10 locations in Delhi and nearby areas related to a Rs 117 crore transnational cyber fraud case. The operation followed a 2023 investigation into thousands of complaints. Suspects used fake job offers and complex money transfers to orchestrate the scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a series of raids on Wednesday across 10 locations in Delhi and surrounding areas as part of an investigation into a transnational cyber-enabled financial fraud worth Rs 117 crore.

The probe agency undertook this action following a case registered upon a complaint by the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) from the Union Home Ministry, alleging the involvement of unidentified foreign actors and organized cybercriminals in a systematic financial fraud across India.

The investigation revealed that these criminals lured victims through fake job offers and high-return scams, transferring funds via complex networks to Dubai and other UAE locations. Over 3,000 Indian bank accounts were implicated, and substantial evidence was seized during the raids.

