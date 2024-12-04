Political Chaos in South Korea: Martial Law Drama Unfolds

In a stunning turn of events, South Korea was plunged into political chaos when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, following a recommendation by his defense minister, Kim Yong-hyun. The decision, made amid escalating tensions with opposition parties, drew sharp divisions among Yoon's own cabinet and party members.

The declaration led to upheaval in the National Assembly, as lawmakers resisted military constraints to convene and vote against the decree. This resistance highlighted deep-rooted political divides and underscored the fragility of Yoon's administration, which now faces an impeachment vote.

With the country's democratic values under threat, the opposition's swift response to counter Yoon's move was crucial. The eventual unanimous vote to reject martial law was a decisive moment in preserving South Korea's democratic institutions and showcased the opposition's growing influence in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)