In a statement released on Wednesday, Ukraine's foreign ministry firmly dismissed Russian accusations that Kyiv was backing Islamist rebels in Syria. The claims were described as categorically false.

Using the Telegram messaging app, the ministry stressed that Ukraine unconditionally adheres to international law, taking a stance in contrast to Russia's actions in the region.

The statement further pointed out that the worsening security situation in Syria is primarily due to the actions of Moscow and Tehran, distancing Kyiv from the conflict's escalating dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)