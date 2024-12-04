Unraveling the Nexus: A Crackdown in Central Jail Srinagar
The Counter Intelligence Kashmir wing and State Investigation Agency searched Srinagar's Central Jail, uncovering a conspiracy between terrorists and their handlers across the border. Mobile devices were used by imprisoned terrorists to communicate with active members, leading to a larger plan of radicalizing youth.
The Counter Intelligence Kashmir wing and the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted a thorough search of the Central Jail Srinagar on Wednesday, uncovering a significant conspiracy involving terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and their international handlers.
The searches were carried out following warrants from the Special Judge under the NIA Act, revealing that mobile phones and digital devices were illicitly used by detained terrorists to communicate directives from cross-border handlers.
The investigation aims to dismantle terror networks and prevent misuse of communication devices in jails, as authorities delve deeper into the security breach facilitating this communication.
