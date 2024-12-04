Left Menu

Family Trio Accused of Massive Job Scam in Navi Mumbai

Three family members have been booked by Navi Mumbai police for allegedly cheating an unemployed man out of Rs 2.71 crore by promising a government job. The accused provided fake job offer and joining letters to gain the victim's trust. No arrests have been made yet as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:53 IST
Family Trio Accused of Massive Job Scam in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family have been charged with swindling an unemployed Navi Mumbai resident out of a whopping Rs 2.71 crore, claiming they could secure him a job in government sectors, according to police sources on Wednesday.

Authorities revealed that the victim was first approached by the accused in April 2023 with promises of a position facilitated by their so-called contacts in governmental bodies. To deceive him, they even presented counterfeit offer and joining letters, complete with fake stamps from the RBI and Maharashtra Transport Department.

The swindling continued over 16 months, during which the victim handed over Rs 2.71 crore in total. He finally sought police intervention after no job materialized and the family refused to refund his money, leading to a case being filed under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made as yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

