Delhi Passes Key Supplementary Demands for 2024-25

On the final day of its winter session, the Delhi Assembly passed crucial supplementary demands, which notably include allocations for the Delhi Metro Phase IV project and extensive road repair works. These were sanctioned in preparation for the upcoming 2024-25 fiscal year.

Chief Minister Atishi presented the revised budget estimates in the Assembly, which members passed with voice votes. Significant allocations have been made under capital heads, totaling more than Rs 2,500 crore, for various civic and welfare initiatives, influenced by the impending Delhi Assembly elections set for February next year.

Additional funds amounting to Rs 1,648.72 crore have been earmarked for the ongoing Delhi Metro Phase IV works. Other provisions include Rs 951 crore for the Japan International Cooperation Agency loan repayment. Revised budget estimates have increased from Rs 76,000 crore to Rs 77,700 crore to accommodate these and other expenses across multiple projects and departments.

