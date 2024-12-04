Left Menu

Norwegian Court Upholds Sentence for Mass Murderer Breivik

A Norwegian court has denied early release for mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a 2011 attack. Breivik's lawyer has announced plans to appeal the decision. Breivik can apply for parole yearly. He has served 13 years of a 21-year sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:28 IST
Norwegian Court Upholds Sentence for Mass Murderer Breivik
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Norwegian court has refused the early release request of mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, according to a statement by his lawyer on Wednesday. Breivik, who infamously killed 77 people in a 2011 terrorist attack, will remain incarcerated.

Breivik's lawyer, Oeystein Storrvik, expects to appeal the latest court decision. The ruling relates to Breivik's plea for parole, which commenced in November. During his hearing, Breivik portrayed the brutal murders as 'necessary.'

The mass murder, which ranks as Norway's worst peacetime atrocity, involved a car bomb in Oslo that killed eight and a shooting spree on Utoeya island that resulted in 69 deaths. Despite serving 13 years of a 21-year sentence, his incarceration could be extended indefinitely should he continue to be deemed a threat to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024