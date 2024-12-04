Norwegian Court Upholds Sentence for Mass Murderer Breivik
A Norwegian court has denied early release for mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a 2011 attack. Breivik's lawyer has announced plans to appeal the decision. Breivik can apply for parole yearly. He has served 13 years of a 21-year sentence.
A Norwegian court has refused the early release request of mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, according to a statement by his lawyer on Wednesday. Breivik, who infamously killed 77 people in a 2011 terrorist attack, will remain incarcerated.
Breivik's lawyer, Oeystein Storrvik, expects to appeal the latest court decision. The ruling relates to Breivik's plea for parole, which commenced in November. During his hearing, Breivik portrayed the brutal murders as 'necessary.'
The mass murder, which ranks as Norway's worst peacetime atrocity, involved a car bomb in Oslo that killed eight and a shooting spree on Utoeya island that resulted in 69 deaths. Despite serving 13 years of a 21-year sentence, his incarceration could be extended indefinitely should he continue to be deemed a threat to society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meta says it disagrees with Competition Commission's decision to impose Rs 213-cr penalty, curbs; plans to appeal.
Court Denies Breivik's Parole Amidst Ongoing Concerns of Danger
Cuba's Central Bank Loses Key Appeal in London Debt Lawsuit
ICC Prosecutor appeals for global support to bring Libyan war criminals to justice
Controversial Parole Hearing for Norway's Notorious Mass Killer