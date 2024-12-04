Norwegian Court Upholds Sentence for Mass Murderer Breivik

A Norwegian court has refused the early release request of mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, according to a statement by his lawyer on Wednesday. Breivik, who infamously killed 77 people in a 2011 terrorist attack, will remain incarcerated.

Breivik's lawyer, Oeystein Storrvik, expects to appeal the latest court decision. The ruling relates to Breivik's plea for parole, which commenced in November. During his hearing, Breivik portrayed the brutal murders as 'necessary.'

The mass murder, which ranks as Norway's worst peacetime atrocity, involved a car bomb in Oslo that killed eight and a shooting spree on Utoeya island that resulted in 69 deaths. Despite serving 13 years of a 21-year sentence, his incarceration could be extended indefinitely should he continue to be deemed a threat to society.

