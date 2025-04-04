Indian Olympic Association Appeals Court Ruling on Bihar Olympic Dispute
The Indian Olympic Association has sought the Delhi High Court's intervention against setting aside an ad-hoc committee for the Bihar Olympic Association. The court has allowed time for responses and further instructions, emphasizing due process after objections over lack of hearing for the state body.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has moved the Delhi High Court appealing against a decision that voided an ad-hoc committee's formation for overseeing the Bihar Olympic Association's affairs.
Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, acknowledging that the Bihar Olympic Association was not given a hearing prior to the appointment of the ad-hoc committee, have issued a notice seeking further responses from the IOA.
The IOA's counsel requested additional time to potentially restart the process, and meanwhile, the court asked the Bihar Olympic Association's representative, Neha Singh, to obtain further instructions ahead of a May hearing. The original single judge had annulled the committee formation due to alleged unilateral actions and ordered fresh elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Independent Review Process to Overhaul Civil Aviation Decision Appeals
High Court Ruling Revives Anurag Thakur's Bid for BFI Presidency
Allahabad High Court Ruling: Breast Grabbing Doesn't Equal Rape
Goa Welcomes First Post-Pandemic Flight from Iran, Boosting Tourism Appeal
Minister Calls for Supreme Court Intervention Against Allahabad High Court Ruling on Sexual Assault