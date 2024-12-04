Left Menu

India and Kuwait Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties with Joint Commission Launch

India and Kuwait have decided to establish a Joint Commission for Cooperation at the foreign ministers' level. This initiative, cemented through a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister and Kuwait's Foreign Minister, aims to enhance and monitor bilateral relations across multiple sectors including trade, investment, and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:30 IST
In a significant move to enhance bilateral relations, India and Kuwait have agreed to set up a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) at the foreign ministers' level. This commission will serve as an umbrella mechanism to comprehensively review and monitor the wide-ranging spectrum of ties between the two nations, as confirmed by officials.

The decision was reached during a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, who is on his first official visit to India. The discussions covered various domains such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchanges, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

An official statement from the MEA stated that new joint working groups will be established under the JCC in sectors like education, technology, agriculture, security, and culture. This initiative signifies a focused collaboration on regional and international affairs of mutual interest, further strengthening the India-Kuwait bilateral relationship.

