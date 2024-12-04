India-Kuwait Forge Stronger Ties with Joint Commission Initiative

In a strategic move to bolster bilateral relations, India and Kuwait agreed to establish a Joint Commission for Cooperation, involving their foreign ministers. This mechanism aims to monitor, review, and enhance the multifaceted ties between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, announced the decision, with Yahya visiting India for the first time in an official capacity. The collaboration will span across sectors such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the historical bonds with Kuwait and recognized the positive contributions of the Indian community in the Gulf state. The Joint Commission signifies a structured approach to strengthen existing partnerships and explore new opportunities for both countries.

