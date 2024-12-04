Operation Destabilise: Cracking the Russian Money Laundering Ring
The U.S. and Britain announced the disruption of a global money laundering ring linked to elite Russians evading sanctions. The effort, known as 'Operation Destabilise', involved 30 countries and led to 84 arrests, as well as seizure of significant cash and cryptocurrency assets.
The United States and Britain have unveiled a significant breakthrough in combating illicit financial activities by dismantling an expansive global money laundering network. This operation, dubbed 'Operation Destabilise', targeted a syndicate allegedly aiding wealthy Russians in evading international sanctions and laundering money for various illicit groups, including drug traffickers and spies.
Coordinated efforts by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) and international partners spanned 30 countries, resulting in 84 arrests and the seizure of over 20 million pounds in cash and cryptocurrency. The network, known as the TGR Group, exploited digital assets to bypass sanctions and engaged in ventures like real estate investment, manipulating the financial systems for criminal gains.
Key figures identified include Ekaterina Zhdanova and George Rossi, who played pivotal roles in money transfers and the Smart network's management. The operation highlights the sophisticated links between Russian elites, cybercriminals, and global crime syndicates, utilizing cryptocurrency for clandestine cash exchanges worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
