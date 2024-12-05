Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Tent Camps

Israeli airstrikes hit a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, killing at least 21 people. The Israeli military justified the strikes by targeting Hamas militants. The ongoing conflict, initiated after Hamas' attack in October 2023, has displaced most of Gaza's population and sparked widespread humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 05-12-2024 03:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 03:28 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Tent Camps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating escalation of conflict, Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday targeted a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 individuals, according to local hospital sources. This assault forms part of a continuing series of attacks on a site designated by Israel as a humanitarian safe zone.

The Israeli military stated it was targeting senior Hamas militants engaged in terrorist activities in the region, asserting efforts were made to minimize civilian harm. This incident was one of several aerial attacks on the Gaza Strip that same day, exacerbating the already grim situation for the region's population.

The war, now stretching over 14 months since Hamas' significant attack in October 2023, shows little sign of resolution. Displacement and dependency on international aid remain prevalent among Gazans as diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration aim for a ceasefire. However, rising tensions persist amid ongoing military offensives and humanitarian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024