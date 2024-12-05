Family Tragedy in Delhi: A Shocking Tale of Betrayal

In a disturbing incident in Delhi's Neb Sarai area, 20-year-old Arjun Tanwar has been arrested for the alleged murder of his parents and sister. Police sources confirmed the arrest following the discovery of blood-stained clothes and the murder weapon in a nearby forest.

The victims, identified as ex-armyman Rajesh Kumar, his wife Komal, and their daughter Kavita, were found dead in their home at Deoli village. According to the investigation, friction within the family may have contributed to the crime, particularly Arjun's perception that his parents favored his sister.

Arjun, a political science student and promising boxer, allegedly staged an elaborate cover-up, initially claiming an alibi at the gym. The gruesome details of the crime emerged during police questioning, pointing to a premeditated act driven by familial discord.

