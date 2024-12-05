Left Menu

China Strikes Back: Sanctions on U.S. Military Firms

China has imposed sanctions on 13 U.S. military firms and executives following U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. These sales, according to Beijing, threaten its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Companies like Teledyne Brown Engineering, BRINC Drones, and Shield AI are among those affected by the sanctions.

Beijing | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • China

China has swiftly retaliated against the United States, imposing sanctions on 13 U.S. military companies and their executives. This move comes after the U.S. finalized arms sales to Taiwan, actions that Beijing claims jeopardize its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Chinese foreign ministry announced that these sanctions would take effect starting Thursday, underscoring the escalating tensions between the two superpowers. In a sharp rebuke to U.S. military associations, it highlighted that the sales to Taiwan were a significant concern for China's territorial claims.

Included in the list of sanctioned entities are prominent players like Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc, BRINC Drones Inc, and Shield AI Inc. These companies are accused of directly contributing to the military capabilities that challenge China's stance on Taiwan, thereby facing Beijing's diplomatic ire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

