Court Drama: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Case Takes a Twist
Delhi Police presented AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a sessions court for an organised crime case. They sought to transfer him to an MP/MLA court, but the judge denied this request, questioning the legal precedent and efficiency of this action. The case is set for further deliberation.
On Thursday, the Delhi Police made a push to have AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's organised crime case shifted to a special MP/MLA court, a request shot down by the sessions court judge.
Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain critiqued the prosecution's approach, citing a lack of precedent and pointing out inefficiencies in their request.
The prosecutor referred to a past verdict involving former Delhi MLA Rambir Shokeen, but the court decided to deliberate further, setting a time for the order later in the afternoon.
