Court Drama: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Case Takes a Twist

On Thursday, the Delhi Police made a push to have AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's organised crime case shifted to a special MP/MLA court, a request shot down by the sessions court judge.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain critiqued the prosecution's approach, citing a lack of precedent and pointing out inefficiencies in their request.

The prosecutor referred to a past verdict involving former Delhi MLA Rambir Shokeen, but the court decided to deliberate further, setting a time for the order later in the afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)