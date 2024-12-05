Left Menu

Court Drama: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Case Takes a Twist

Delhi Police presented AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a sessions court for an organised crime case. They sought to transfer him to an MP/MLA court, but the judge denied this request, questioning the legal precedent and efficiency of this action. The case is set for further deliberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:37 IST
Naresh Balyan
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Delhi Police made a push to have AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's organised crime case shifted to a special MP/MLA court, a request shot down by the sessions court judge.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain critiqued the prosecution's approach, citing a lack of precedent and pointing out inefficiencies in their request.

The prosecutor referred to a past verdict involving former Delhi MLA Rambir Shokeen, but the court decided to deliberate further, setting a time for the order later in the afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

