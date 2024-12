Cyprus has enhanced its defense capabilities with the acquisition of an Israeli air defense system, marking a strategic shift from its long-standing military supplier, Russia. Local media reported the initial deliveries on Tuesday.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides emphasized the necessity of increasing Cyprus's deterrence force, given its geopolitical significance and status as an EU member state under occupation. The island has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion, with separate governments in the north and south.

The Barak MX system, poised to replace outdated Russian equipment, reflects Cyprus's adaptation to evolving defense landscapes amid Russia's sanctioned economy post-Ukraine invasion. The discreet nature of Cyprus's defense acquisitions underscores persistent regional tensions, particularly with Turkey.

