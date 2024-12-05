Left Menu

Speaker Om Birla Enforces Tricolour Rule in Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized adherence to parliamentary decorum by urging members to wear only the national tricolour lapel pins or badges. This comes after Congress members, including Rahul Gandhi, wore stickers reading 'Modi Adani Ek Hai.' Birla highlighted Rule 349, advocating for the dignified conduct of the House.

Updated: 05-12-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:57 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reiterated the importance of maintaining parliamentary decorum by urging members to refrain from wearing lapel pins or badges other than the national tricolour.

His remarks came following an incident where several Congress members, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, were seen with stickers that read 'Modi Adani Ek Hai' and 'Adani Safe Hai.' The stickers were visibly displayed on their attire.

Citing Rule 349 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, Birla reminded the members that badges representing anything other than the National Flag are prohibited in the House. He appealed to legislators to uphold traditions and ensure the dignity of the parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

