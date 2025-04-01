Amended Waqf Bill to be taken up for passage and consideration in Lok Sabha on Wednesday: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Amended Waqf Bill to be taken up for passage and consideration in Lok Sabha on Wednesday: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells
Celebrating Trailblazers: Indian-Origin Women Honored for Contributions
Jack Draper's Triumph: A British Victory at Indian Wells
Historic Step in India's Cheetah Conservation: Gamini and Cubs Set Free
Indian Stock Market Rallies Amid Global Uncertainty