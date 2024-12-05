Cobra Commotion: Snake Rescued Before Judicial Complex Inauguration
A cobra was rescued from a new judicial complex in Odisha ahead of its inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu. The snake was discovered near the main entrance, prompting a quick response from the snake helpline team. The entire complex was searched as a precaution.
A cobra measuring two feet was unexpectedly found at the site of a new judicial complex just hours before its planned inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu in Odisha. The discovery prompted swift action by a vigilant driver near the main entrance, who notified others immediately.
Authorities quickly responded by calling in the snake helpline team, which arrived promptly and managed to rescue the snake without incident. The official confirmed that the situation was handled efficiently and with great care.
To ensure the safety of all attendees, the snake helpline team performed a thorough check of the entire complex as a precaution. The President's visit and the scheduled evening inauguration continued as planned following the successful operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
