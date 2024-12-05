Bangladesh Tribunal Bans Hasina's 'Hate Speech' Amidst Genocide Charges
The Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal has banned the spread of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'hate speeches' in media outlets as she faces numerous charges of crimes against humanity. The charges stem from her recent attacks on interim leader Muhammad Yunus, and her alleged involvement in genocide during political unrest.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has instituted a ban on sharing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'hate speeches' across media platforms. This development comes as the tribunal gears up to prosecute Hasina on several charges of crimes against humanity, linked to events earlier this year.
ICT prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim confirmed that the tribunal has prohibited any form of broadcasting or publication of Hasina's incendiary remarks. Consequently, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has been directed to remove such content from all media forms.
Sheikh Hasina, currently in India, will face trial for accusations of genocide and crimes against humanity related to recent protests. The ICT, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumdar, issued the ban following a request from the prosecution, marking a significant turn in Bangladesh's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Green Tribunal Demands Delhi's Yamuna Cleanup Details
Groundwater Contamination Sparks Tribunal Action
High Court Orders CBI Probe into Tribunal Officer's Dubious Decisions
Dutch Court Faces Crucial Decision on Arms Exports to Israel Amid Genocide Allegations
Dutch Court Faces Pressure Over Arms Exports Amid Accusations of Genocide in Gaza