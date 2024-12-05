EU Issues Tiktok Order Amid Romanian Election Concerns
The European Union has issued a retention order to Tiktok following the Romanian elections under the Digital Services Act. This move comes in response to declassified Romanian security documents that suggest the country was targeted by aggressive Russian hybrid attacks, which Russia has denied.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:10 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has taken a noteworthy step by issuing a 'retention order' to Tiktok in the wake of the Romanian elections, as per the Digital Services Act, announced in a statement on Thursday.
This development arises amid troubling revelations from Romania's top security council. The declassified documents, made public on Wednesday, suggest that Romania was the target of what they describe as 'aggressive hybrid Russian attacks.'
Russia has promptly denied any involvement in or interference with Romania's election campaigns, however, this issue continues to pique international interest and concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement