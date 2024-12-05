EU Issues Tiktok Order Amid Romanian Election Concerns

The European Union has taken a noteworthy step by issuing a 'retention order' to Tiktok in the wake of the Romanian elections, as per the Digital Services Act, announced in a statement on Thursday.

This development arises amid troubling revelations from Romania's top security council. The declassified documents, made public on Wednesday, suggest that Romania was the target of what they describe as 'aggressive hybrid Russian attacks.'

Russia has promptly denied any involvement in or interference with Romania's election campaigns, however, this issue continues to pique international interest and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)