Syrian Rebels' Strategic Triumph in Hama: A Game-Changer

Syrian rebels scored a significant victory on Thursday by taking control of the city of Hama, previously held by pro-government forces. This development marks a substantial setback for President Bashar al-Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran.

The rebels, having already captured Aleppo last week, advanced rapidly southwards from their stronghold in northwest Syria, reaching the outskirts of Hama by Tuesday. Clashes ensued, and the rebels successfully breached the city's northern districts and seized the central prison, liberating detainees in the process.

The takeover of Hama, a city with historical significance due to a previous Islamist uprising in 1982, could have far-reaching implications. Strategically located between Aleppo and Damascus, controlling Hama opens up potential rebel advances towards Homs and further south, posing a new threat to Assad's power base.

