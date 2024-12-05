Court Denies Bail in Shocking Minor Exploitation Case

The Delhi High Court has refused anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl via internet platforms, highlighting a disturbing misuse of technology.

Justice Amit Mahajan expressed the urgency of sending a strong message against the exploitation of minors through tech-driven coercion and blackmail. The court identified grave allegations of recording and sharing explicit content without the girl's consent, emphasizing societal implications and the rise of such crimes facilitated by social media anonymity.

The high court noted that these actions violate personal dignity and are serious offenses under the BNS and POCSO Act. Given the severity, and the prosecutor's assertion of needing custodial interrogation, the court deemed it crucial for a thorough investigation, necessitating the denial of bail.

