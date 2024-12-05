Left Menu

Court Denies Bail in Shocking Minor Exploitation Case

The Delhi High Court has refused anticipatory bail to a man accused of exploiting a 15-year-old girl online. The court emphasized the need for a strong stance against technology misuse. Allegations include coercion and blackmail, highlighting the severe misuse of social media and tech to exploit minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:12 IST
Court Denies Bail in Shocking Minor Exploitation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has refused anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl via internet platforms, highlighting a disturbing misuse of technology.

Justice Amit Mahajan expressed the urgency of sending a strong message against the exploitation of minors through tech-driven coercion and blackmail. The court identified grave allegations of recording and sharing explicit content without the girl's consent, emphasizing societal implications and the rise of such crimes facilitated by social media anonymity.

The high court noted that these actions violate personal dignity and are serious offenses under the BNS and POCSO Act. Given the severity, and the prosecutor's assertion of needing custodial interrogation, the court deemed it crucial for a thorough investigation, necessitating the denial of bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024