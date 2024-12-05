Gaza Crisis: Amnesty Accuses Israel of Genocide Amid Escalating Conflicts

Overnight Israeli military strikes have claimed the lives of at least 39 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including women and children, according to local medics. A particular attack set ablaze shelters for displaced families in Mawasi, drawing condemnation from global human rights bodies.

This comes as Amnesty International has declared Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide, a charge promptly refuted by Israeli authorities. The controversial report has been labeled as a victory for Palestinian advocacy but criticized for its timing, coming over a year into the conflict.

In response to the attacks, local mourners voiced frustration over the lack of international support. The situation remains dire, with Israel accusing militants of using civilian infrastructure for operations, a claim denied by Hamas as indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

