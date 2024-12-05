Left Menu

Gaza Crisis: Amnesty Accuses Israel of Genocide Amid Escalating Conflicts

The Israeli military's overnight strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 39 Palestinians. Amnesty International accused Israel of genocide, an accusation Israel firmly denies. The strikes targeted refugee shelters and residential areas, intensifying international scrutiny and raising grave humanitarian concerns.

Updated: 05-12-2024 18:39 IST
Overnight Israeli military strikes have claimed the lives of at least 39 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including women and children, according to local medics. A particular attack set ablaze shelters for displaced families in Mawasi, drawing condemnation from global human rights bodies.

This comes as Amnesty International has declared Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide, a charge promptly refuted by Israeli authorities. The controversial report has been labeled as a victory for Palestinian advocacy but criticized for its timing, coming over a year into the conflict.

In response to the attacks, local mourners voiced frustration over the lack of international support. The situation remains dire, with Israel accusing militants of using civilian infrastructure for operations, a claim denied by Hamas as indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

