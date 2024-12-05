Pirates Resurface in Somali Waters: A Chinese Vessel Overtaken

A Chinese fishing vessel is currently under the control of alleged pirates off the coast of Somalia in the semi-autonomous Puntland region, according to a statement by the European Union's anti-piracy naval force on Thursday.

The force reported that up to 18 crew members are on board the detained vessel, which was overtaken by pirates reportedly armed with AK-47s and machine guns. The incident has been classified as a robbery at sea. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported among the crew.

Somali pirates had disrupted maritime activities along the Horn of Africa's extensive coastline between 2008 and 2018. While pirate attacks had subsided, they are now making a comeback, as evidenced by this recent incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)