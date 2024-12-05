Left Menu

Foiled Attack at Golden Temple: Ex-Terrorist Arrested

A court in Amritsar has placed former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura under three-day police custody after he attempted to assassinate Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. Police are investigating the source of the weapon and Chaura's motive. The daring attack was captured by media present at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:01 IST
Foiled Attack at Golden Temple: Ex-Terrorist Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a court in Amritsar has remanded former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura to police custody for three days. Chaura made an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday, according to officials.

Punjab Police, citing the need to investigate the origin of the weapon used by Chaura and uncover his motive, had initially requested a seven-day remand. However, the court only granted three days, as reported by defense counsel. Chaura, charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, will reappear in court on December 8.

The incident occurred as Sukhbir Badal, serving as a 'sewadar' at the Sikh shrine, narrowly escaped the attack. Undercover Punjab Police officers, alongside SGPC task force members, acted swiftly to subdue Chaura after he approached Badal with a gun. The entire event was caught on camera by media stationed at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024