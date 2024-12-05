Foiled Attack at Golden Temple: Ex-Terrorist Arrested

In a dramatic turn of events, a court in Amritsar has remanded former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura to police custody for three days. Chaura made an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday, according to officials.

Punjab Police, citing the need to investigate the origin of the weapon used by Chaura and uncover his motive, had initially requested a seven-day remand. However, the court only granted three days, as reported by defense counsel. Chaura, charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, will reappear in court on December 8.

The incident occurred as Sukhbir Badal, serving as a 'sewadar' at the Sikh shrine, narrowly escaped the attack. Undercover Punjab Police officers, alongside SGPC task force members, acted swiftly to subdue Chaura after he approached Badal with a gun. The entire event was caught on camera by media stationed at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)