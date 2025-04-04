High Court Seeks Independent Probe into Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a notice to the Punjab government on Friday concerning Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal's plea for a central agency like CBI or NIA to investigate an attempted attack on him at the Golden Temple in Amritsar last December.

The attack occurred on December 4, when Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist, allegedly shot at Badal but missed. Security personnel swiftly apprehended Chaura. The incident, captured by media cameras, happened as Badal participated in religious duties at the temple.

Badal claims the ongoing Punjab police investigation is biased and politically influenced. He alleges that vital evidence and conspiracy angles involving other individuals were ignored, prompting his appeal for a fair probe by an independent agency.

