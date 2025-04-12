Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Sukhbir Singh Badal Reclaims Shiromani Akali Dal Leadership

Sukhbir Singh Badal's re-election as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal sparked criticism from rivals who alleged the party has transformed into a family-run entity. Accusations of undermining Sikh traditions and the Akal Takht's authority further fueled the controversy surrounding Badal's leadership.

Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:51 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal's return as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal has ignited a firestorm of criticism from political adversaries. Critics argue the party has devolved into a Badal family enterprise, forsaking its democratic roots.

Dissenters claim Badal's leadership undermines Sikh traditions, citing violations of the Akal Takht's authority. The re-election has also raised concerns over the family's continued dominance, which some say threatens the party's integrity and public trust.

Despite the turbulence, Badal's supporters remain loyal, although criticism continues to question the core values and direction of the Shiromani Akali Dal under his guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

